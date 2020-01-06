Police are looking to identify a suspect of a robbery at Turkey Hill

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police were called to a robbery at a Turkey Hill early Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 2:55 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 the Turkey Hill at 342 Chestnut Street was robbed.

Police report the suspect had a knife and struck the clerk, knocking her to the floor. They say the male then fled on foot towards the area of 4th and Chestnut Street.

If anyone has any information please contact the Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.

Police are asking if any residents in the 100 and 200 block of North 4th Street have cameras outside to review any footage close to the time of the incident to see if the suspect was in the area.

Police also say the same suspect was involved in a robbery of the Turkey Hill at Prospect Road and Route 462 in West Hempfield Township.