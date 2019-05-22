Police are starting enforcement checks ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) - A head's up for drivers this week. Police are starting enforcement checks now, ahead of the holiday weekend.

Manheim Township Police say it will be cracking down on aggressive driving, and ensuring motorists are wearing their seat belts.

Officers are urging drivers to also limit their distractions, like cell phones, while you are behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Most police departments step-up driving enforcement around the holidays.