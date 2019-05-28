Local

Police arrest 4 New York men for drug offenses in Cumberland County

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 09:16 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 09:16 PM EDT

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police in Upper Allen Township arrested 4 men from New York City for drug offenses. 

Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, and during the stop, police say Aprendeakoue Harper, Elijah Ragin, Rodney Jackson, and Byron Sterling were all arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

They were taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing. A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date. 

