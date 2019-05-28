Police arrest 4 New York men for drug offenses in Cumberland County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rodney Jackson [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Elijah Ragin [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Byron Sterling [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aprendeakoue Harper [ + - ]

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police in Upper Allen Township arrested 4 men from New York City for drug offenses.

Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, and during the stop, police say Aprendeakoue Harper, Elijah Ragin, Rodney Jackson, and Byron Sterling were all arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

They were taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing. A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.