CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested Marvin Torres-Garcia, previously charged with rape and incest of a minor among other crimes.

Torres-Garcia was apprehended Wednesday in Mount Ephraim, New Jersey by special investigators in Camden County.

In addition to the two crimes mentioned prior, Torres-Garcia was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault.