LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP Pa, (WHTM) — A woman was arrested after she assaulted multiple people inside a Midstate mall on Saturday, March 5.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, officers responded to a call at the Captial City Mall for a fight that was in progress. When police arrived they found Dasha Rivers, 27, assaulting a mall security officer. Rivers was taken into custody on site.

During her arrest, she attempted to bite and kick police officers. It was then discovered that Rivers assaulted four people, which included a family member, two guests of the mall, and an employee who had to be transported to the hospital.

Rivers was transported to the Cumberland County Prison, where officials there required her to be medically evaluated due to their suspicion that Rivers was under the influence of drugs. At that time, she was transported to Carlile Regional Hospital where she assaulted a hospital security guard.

No drugs were found, but they did determine that she was under the influence of alcohol.

Rivers has been processed and arraigned, and she remains in the Cumberland County Prison at this time, where bail has been set at $50,000.