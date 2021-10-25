Police asking for community’s help with information on Perry County bridge fire

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Oct. 21, a historic bridge in Perry County was destroyed by a fire, and State Police are asking for any information on this case, which is being investigated as arson.

Orange barriers that read “PRIVATE PROPERTY NO TRESPASSING” can now be found in front of the charred remains of what is left of the Waggoner’s Mill Covered Bridge.

“You just don’t know what to think or say, it’s just devastating,” Paul Dum said.

Dum has lived near the bridge for the past 22 years. Dum said he has been to the bridge several times, even as a child, and cannot believe so much history has been destroyed.

“Well it’s been built since the 1800s, and the amount of traffic that’s gone across that bridge in the years prior to being basically a monument is just, I don’t know, it’s devastating,” Dum said.

State Police say they are still searching for answers, and the community can play a crucial part in this arson investigation.

“The community has such an important role in solving cases like this, and this means a lot to the community, it not being a bridge, but a historic landmark,” State Trooper Megan Ammerman said.

Ammerman is asking for anyone who saw any suspicious activity or even vehicles at the bridge last week to report it right away. Ammerman said that any tip helps.

“We’re seeking any information, even if it is a small piece of information, it could help lead to the bigger part of the investigation,” Ammerman said.

“I hope they do catch them, and I do mean that,” Dum said.