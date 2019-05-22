Local

Police asking residents and business owners to join camera registry

Posted: May 21, 2019 08:41 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 08:41 PM EDT

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The West Manchester Police Department wants the public's help to find suspects easier. 

The Department is asking residents and business owners with a surveillance camera on their property to register it on Crimewatch. 

Police may ask you to show them footage from your camers during active investigations. 

The department says a community effort like this helps make neighborhoods safer. 

"Take Bannister Street for example, if we have a crime that happens in the 1800 block, we can bring up a google style map that will have pinpoints for all the registered camera users, in that general area," said Officer Timothy Fink, West Manchester Township Police Department. 

This is a voluntary effort, police will not force anyone to show them camera footage. 

Chambersburg is among other midstate police departments with similar camera registries. 

