Police asking residents and business owners to join camera registry

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The West Manchester Police Department wants the public's help to find suspects easier.

The Department is asking residents and business owners with a surveillance camera on their property to register it on Crimewatch.

Police may ask you to show them footage from your camers during active investigations.

The department says a community effort like this helps make neighborhoods safer.

"Take Bannister Street for example, if we have a crime that happens in the 1800 block, we can bring up a google style map that will have pinpoints for all the registered camera users, in that general area," said Officer Timothy Fink, West Manchester Township Police Department.

This is a voluntary effort, police will not force anyone to show them camera footage.

Chambersburg is among other midstate police departments with similar camera registries.