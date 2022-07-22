HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hummelstown Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two theft suspects.

Police say on July 18 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., cash and a debit card were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Hummels Nature Trail.

At 9:43 a.m. the pictured suspects used the stolen debit card to purchase $1,200 in gift cards at the Swatara Township Home Depot on Derry Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Hess at (717) 566-2555, anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or submit a CrimeWatch tip.