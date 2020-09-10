Police attempting to identify suspects who broke into East Pennsboro Area High School

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Township police are asking for public assistance in identifying three suspects, who they say, broke into the high school, just after midnight on Wednesday.
The three depicted individuals broke into the high school around 12:17 a.m. on Sept. 9 and took several items.
If you know any information, police ask you to call the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at (717) 732-3633.
