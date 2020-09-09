Police: Boy, 2, dies after mother’s car runs over him

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A two-year-old boy was killed when he was accidentally run over by his mother’s car in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

State police in Lebanon County said the boy’s mother believed he had run over to a nearby playground to play with her other children in Jackson Township shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the mother moved her car nearer the playground in an effort to get a better view of the children, and the vehicle ran over and killed the boy, whose name wasn’t released.