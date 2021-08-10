Police: Camp Hill motorcyclist killed after impact with telephone pole

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a motorcyclist from Camp Hill was killed Monday evening when he attempted to negotiate a curve on Fishing Creek Valley Road and crashed into a telephone pole.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 48-year-old Brian Elliott was heading westbound on SR 443 Fishing Creek Valley Road on his 2013 Triumph Trophy motorcycle when he crossed lanes and struck an embankment with his bikes undercarriage.

Police say Elliott was ejected from the vehicle before he struck a telephone pole with his head. Meanwhile, the bike continued to travel west until it smashed into a nearby tree.

Elliott was later pronounced dead by the Dauphin County Coroner at the scene of the crash. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

