DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police investigated a bomb threat called into the Sheetz on 2300 Colonial Road. On Sunday night, April 10, Sheetz employees and customers evacuated the store following the threat.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Police officers reported to the scene and immediately opened an investigation. It was at that time that a juvenile was identified as a suspect and admitted to placing the phone call as a prank.

The name of the juvenile will not be released, but the juvenile was charged with one count of Terroristic Threats, which is a second-degree felony.