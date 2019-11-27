Police chase results in DUI, assault arrest

REED TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Denny Ranck Wednesday after a police chase due to finding drugs in his car.

Around 8:30 a.m., Newport troopers pulled over Ranck’s silver Ford Fusion after he was caught speeding. During the traffic stop, police say they found drugs in plain view inside his car.

Ranck, 28, proceeded to put his car into drive and flee from the officers. After an officer attempted to catch up to the speeding Ranck, Ranck intentionally rammed his car into a police cruiser.

Police say he continued to drive until immobilized, which resulted in a short on-foot chase. Police arrested Ranck after a brief struggle and took him into custody.

Ranck was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of controlled substances, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person and multiple other summary charges.

The trooper operating the vehicle struck by Ranck was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.