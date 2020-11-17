Police continue search for missing Susquehanna Township man

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police Department continues to search for Charles Billings, 49, who was last seen on Nov. 14.
Billings last known location was on the 4000 block of North Progress Ave. at approximately 7 a.m.
Anyone with information about Billings’ whereabouts or anyone who may have made contact with him is urged to contact Det. Meier at 717-909-9246, by email at smeier@susquehannatwp.com, or the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265.
