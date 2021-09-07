Police: Dauphin County man allegedly shoots, kills his own roommate in Wiconisco Township

WICONISCO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 39-year-old man was allegedly killed by his roommate Monday afternoon along the 200 block of Walnut St. in Wiconisco Township, Dauphin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Robert Ernest Thomson, 56, was taken into custody after police say he called dispatchers stating he shot his roommate, 39-year-old James Leshko. Shortly after, State police were able to connect with Thomson, who said he would be waiting in the front yard when Troopers arrived.

When police arrived Thomson was taken into custody without incident and taken to PSP-Lykens for questioning. Official documents state multiple search warrants lead offices to recover a firearm from inside the residence.

Thomason was charged with Criminal Homicide and transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.