Police: Elizabethtown man facing charges for allegedly holding woman against her will for days

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 41-year-old Elizabethtown man is facing at least 10 charges after he allegedly held a woman captive for three days.

According to the Derry Township Police Department, Robert Allen Schlegel, 41, was spotted by an individual who recognized a vehicle matching the description from a Crimewatch post fom September 8.

When officers arrived to the Rio Motel on Washington Avenue, Hershey, PA, contact was made with the missing woman who was allegedly being held captive by her estranged husband.

Police learned the woman was kidnapped and held against her will for at least three days. Schlegel was immediately taken into custody without incident.

As a result, Police say Schlegel faces a number of charges including Kidnapping To Inflict Injury/Terror, Unlawful Restraint/Serious Bodily Injury, Simple Assault, Rape-Forcible Compulsion, Rape-Threat of Forcible Compulsion, Aggravated Assault among others.

Schlegel was arraigned at the Dauphin County Judicial Center and denied bail.