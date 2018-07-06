Police find reports of shooting in Ephrata false, investigation found it was accidental

Police have concluded an investigation into a shooting on July 4. Officers have determined the original report of a shooting near a basketball court on the Major Dick Winters Memorial Trail was false, as police suspected.

On Wednesday night, a man and woman arrived at Wellspan-Ephrata Community Hospital claiming the shooting occurred near at the basketball court.

Police now say it was an accidental shooting which happened at a home in East Cocalico Township. Township police assisted with the investigation.

Officers say the shooting is not being treated as a crime. Police said those involved made the story up before arriving to the hospital.

Ephrata Police are investigating the false report, and are expecting to charge those involved within the next week.