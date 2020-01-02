Police: Gun, debit card stolen from dead man’s home

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged after police say he stole from a dead person.

Chambersburg police said they were called to a home in the 200 block of Butternut Lane on Christmas Day for an unattended death.

After further investigation, police said they discovered that Dale Mooney had removed a debit card and a .22 caliber firearm from the dead man’s home. They said Mooney then removed several hundred dollars from the dead man’s bank account.

Mooney admitted to stealing the victim’s money and the gun, police said.

The firearm has been recovered.

Mooney, 59, of no fixed address, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.