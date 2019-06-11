Police: Help identify suspects in ATM skimming cases

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for help to identify people who placed skimming devices on ATMs in Juniata and Perry counties.

The skimmers were placed on ATMs at Pennian Bank branches in Mifflintown and in Newport. The devices collected personal bank information from multiple victims, and the unknown suspects then withdrew money from the victims’ accounts at various locations in Harrisburg, state police said.

Most of the transactions occurred on April 20, police said.

Anyone with information should call state police in Lewistown at 717-320-1010 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).