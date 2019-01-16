Police ID woman who died after assault at campsite Video

HEGINS, Pa. (WHTM) - Police have released the name of an Ephrata woman who was fatally beaten at a Schuylkill County campsite last week.

Terry Lynn Gee, 53, died at a hospital on January 9. An autopsy Tuesday found her death was caused by multiple traumatic injuries and is a homicide, state police in Schuylkill Haven said in a news release.

Gee was staying at a Hegins Township campsite run by the Rausch Creek Trail Riders when staff found her on the morning of January 6. She was suffering from head and neck trauma and bleeding heavily, police said.

A man who was also staying at the camp had contacted the staff earlier in the morning, and the staff questioned him about his girlfriend because he was acting erratically.

The staff then drove to the man's campsite and found Gee lying in the seat of a pickup truck. She was flown to the hospital where stab wounds and injuries consistent with strangulation were found, police said.

Police did not announce any charges in the ongoing investigation.