Police identify man accused of exposing himself in Manheim, Penn Twp

The Lancaster County District Attorney said police have identified the accused of man exposing himself to a jogger and girls on different occasions.

Police said the suspect’s name and more information will be released after charges are filed.

The man is accused of exposing himself to a jogger on South Cherry Street in Manheim and also to three girls near a shopping center on Doe Run Road in Penn Township.

The investigation is ongoing and police don’t know if there are any more victims. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police and Manheim Borough Police are asking if you think you might be a victim to please contact them.

