Police identify two suspects involved in a Shippensburg couch fire

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers from the Shippensburg Police Department were called to the scene of a couch fire that had occurred at 24 North Queen Street on November 13.

The fire endangered two structures, risking the safety of six occupants.

Shippensburg Police officers and the occupants extinguished the fire.

It was later discovered that Spencer Runshaw and Haden Ocker were with the fire when it grew out of control and fled the scene.

Police say Runshaw and Ocker both failed to put out or control the fire or to prompt a fire alarm that endangered the life and property of another.