READING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Reading Township Police Department is investigating a construction equipment theft that occurred on June 1, 2022, in the area of Holly Court and Jessica Drive, East Berlin, Adams County.

The pictured tractor was used to steal a 2001 Kobelco excavator, model SK160LC which bears serial number YM02U0120 valued at $32,000.

The tractor is a blue Kenworth with light blue or silver fenders. The cab appears to have a yellow light, chrome accessories, and an unidentified company name on the door.

Anyone with information should contact The Reading Township PD at (717) 624-2270 or police@readingtownship.net or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800 4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here