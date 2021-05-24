Police in Cumberland County remind Pennsylvanians of firework rules and regulations

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With Memorial Day less than one week away, the Upper Allen Township Police Department is reminding Pennsylvanians of important firework laws and safety protocols.

According to the department, consumer fireworks differ from display fireworks by having lower amounts of explosive material.

It is illegal to ignite or discharge consumer fireworks on private or public property without the consent of the owner, while inside a vehicle or building, towards a vehicle, building, or another person, while under the influence of alcohol or another drug or within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

Pennsylvanians who live in planned residential developments are almost always situated within 150 feet of each other. The departments adds fireworks would not be permitted in these areas.

Police also say fireworks are prohibited from being thrown or exploded in streets and fireworks use is also prohibited in all Township Parks.

Anyone displaying fireworks should conclude by 10:00 p.m. as any use after this time could be a violation of the Township Noise Ordinance Code.

It’s also a good idea to let your neighbors know in advance if you’re planning to use fireworks.