Police in Middletown investigating body found over the weekend

by: WHTM Staff

Posted:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County are investigating a body found over the weekend.

Officers responded to a 911 call Saturday afternoon and found a man dead along the 300 block of South Wood Street.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick tells abc27 the cause of death is still being determined and the investigation is ongoing.

