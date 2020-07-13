Police in Middletown investigating body found over the weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County are investigating a body found over the weekend.
Officers responded to a 911 call Saturday afternoon and found a man dead along the 300 block of South Wood Street.
Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick tells abc27 the cause of death is still being determined and the investigation is ongoing.
