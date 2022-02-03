Police in York County warn of fake gold jewelry scam outside grocery stores

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are warning residents of an ongoing scam involving fake jewelry being offered to people outside of stores.

According to the Southern York Regional Police Department, people are being approached in parking lots of shopping centers and grocery stores with offers to sell/trade what is said to be 14 or 18 karat gold chains or rings for gas or another needed item.

The jewelry turns out to be costume jewelry and not real gold.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Instances of this scam have been reported at the Giant in Shrewsbury and Saubel’s Market in Stewartstown. If you are presented with this situation, please call 911 for the police so the situation can be investigated.