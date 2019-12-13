Police investigate dating app robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation is underway after police say a man was robbed in what he thought was a dating app meet-up.

The man arranged to meet a woman at a nonexisting address on the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue on Wednesday, around 6:50 p.m.

Police said the victim was looking for the address when a male, wearing a red hoodie covering his face and gray sweatpants, emerged from nearby bushes, pulled a handgun with a green laser, and demanded the man’s property.

The robber fled the area on foot after getting money. Police searched the area afterward but were unable to find him.

Police say the situation appears to be an isolated incident, but residents are urged to use caution when arranging to meet through social apps. They advise meeting in public for safety.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the police department at 717-264-4131.