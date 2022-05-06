YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city of York on Friday, May 6.

According to the York City Police, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of South Pine Street for a reported vehicle accident. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 24-year-old man inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The victim was provided medical treatment by officers until EMS could transport him to York hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the victim died due to his injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this crime should contact York City Police.