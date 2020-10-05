Police investigate Middletown drive-by shooting aimed at empty cars

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Swatara Township police are investigating after they received reports that a car traveling past Brentwood Drive open-fired on a row of empty cars Monday morning.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Brentwood Drive around 11:27 a.m. after hearing about shots fired in the area. After arriving, officers learned that a black sedan — possibly a Nissan Sentra — was travelling east when a passenger fired shots at several empty cars before the car took off.

No one was hurt and apparently, there was no one standing near the vicinity of the parked cars, police say.

A witness told police that a passenger in the black sedan as being a male who had “medium to dark complexion” with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Swatara Township Police Department at 717-939-0463.

