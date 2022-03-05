LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved one man in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Police say that on Saturday, March 5, at around 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Valley Road and Ridgeview Road for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital to undergo treatment. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Dan Smeck at 717-657-5656 or by email at dsmeck@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.