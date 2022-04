(WHTM) – Police in Adams County are investigating a shooting that has officially been ruled a homicide.

The York County Coroner’s Office says Michael Deyton was shot multiple times in the torso on Thursday in Conewago Township. Deyton, 42, was transported to WellSpan York Hospital where he later died.

Police say the shooting happened outside of Deyton’s home on the 600 block of Linden Avenue.