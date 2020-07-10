Police investigating after East Pennsboro Township Elementary vandalized

Local

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Township police are investigating after the elementary school was vandalized early Friday morning.

Around 1:11 a.m., police say someone spray-painted the outside of the school building in addition to entering through a window and spray painting “1312” on the administration building sign.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact (717) 732-3633.

Image: East Pennsboro Township police

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss