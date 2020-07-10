Police investigating after East Pennsboro Township Elementary vandalized

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Township police are investigating after the elementary school was vandalized early Friday morning.
Around 1:11 a.m., police say someone spray-painted the outside of the school building in addition to entering through a window and spray painting “1312” on the administration building sign.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact (717) 732-3633.
