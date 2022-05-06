EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Township Police are investigating an attempted child luring incident.

According to township police, on Thursday, May 5, police received a complaint of a possible child luring in the 400 block of Erford Road in Camp Hill. Police are looking for information on a white construction van in the area around the time of this incident.

Police are seeking surveillance video in the Erford Road area in connection to this investigation.

Courtesy of East Pennsboro Township Police

Anyone with video surveillance is asked to call Detective Cohick or Detective Sgt. Shope at (717) 732-3633.