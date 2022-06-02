LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Allen Township Police Department is attempting to identify two fraud suspects.

Police say the two entered the Hartzdale Drive Walmart on May 10 and allegedly used stolen credit cards to fraudulently purchase prepaid phone cards totaling in excess of $2,000.

Authorities say the stolen credit cards are believed to have been taken from a wallet in Etters, York County.

The suspects were driving a white, newer model BMW sedan that displayed no registration.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.