Police investigating Dauphin County child luring report

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquehanna Township Police Department is investigating a reported attempt of child luring.

Police say on Feb. 22 at 8:15 a.m. a ten-year-old girl walked to a bus stop in the area of N Progress Avenue & Timber View Drive. The girl was approached by a man in a newer, white, four-door sedan who asked whether the child needed a ride and tried to encourage the child to get into his vehicle by waving his arm.

The man is described as a very light-complected older male with white hair in a tapered fashion, a thin build, and no facial hair. The male was also wearing a blue surgical mask, which exposed a mole on his face when it was removed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department via Dauphin County emergency dispatch at 717-558-6900.