LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Lewistown, Mifflin County.

According to the Lewistown fire chief, the crash happened just after midnight on Tuesday on the 100 block of Juniata Street.

A car was found rolled over on its side. No other cars were involved. Police are investigating.