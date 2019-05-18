Gettysburg High School senior dies in crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Faith Boone Courtesy: South Western York Outlaws Baseball

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Gettysburg High School senior died in a crash Friday afternoon in Mount Joy Township.

Faith Boone, 18, was a passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that was involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Hoffman Home Road and Speelman-Klinger Road at 1 p.m., state police in Gettysburg said.

Boone played softball for the South Western York Outlaws.

"It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness to post that our Outlaw family has lost one of our bright, young athletes this afternoon to God’s hands," the team posted on Facebook. "Gettysburg High School senior and Lady Outlaw softball player Faith Boone passed away this afternoon as the result of an automobile accident."

Police said 19-year-old Jeffrey Groh, of Gettysburg, was driving the Chevrolet and failed to stop at a stop sign on Speelman-Klinger Road. The pickup struck the Chevrolet on the passenger-side doors in the intersection.

Witnesses said the impact caused the Chevrolet to overturn.

Gohr was flown to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The pickup driver, a 61-year-old Littlestown man, was taken to Gettysburg Hospital by ambulance for treatment of suspected broken arms.