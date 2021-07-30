Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in East Petersburg

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on State Street near the intersection of Cottage Place in East Petersburg. According to police, a motorcycle traveling west on State Street lost control and began to slide on the roadway. The driver was separated from the motorcycle as it impacted an oncoming BMW SUV.

The 41-year-old driver of the motorcycle was provided emergency care at the scene and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the BMW was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, abc27 will provide more updates as they become available.