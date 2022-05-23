YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are looking for the suspect in a fraud case at the Concord Road Best Buy.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department says on May 11 a person walked into the store and used a victim’s account to upgrade three iPhone 13 Pro Max cellphones.

The suspect left with the stolen phones in the pictured, possibly a 2019 BMW 540XI with dark tinted windows and bearing a paper temporary registration.





Any persons with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107