EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata Police are investigating a recent business burglary at a car dealership.

The burglary happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16, at a dealership on the 400 block of North Reading Road in Ephrata Township.

Police say the suspect(s) forced entry into a detached shed and stole a red 2016 Polaris Slingshot autocycle/motorcycle. The VIN for the vehicle is 57XAAPFA3G7116778.

If you have information about this crime, contact Officer Thorp at 717-738-9200 Ext. 255, or through CrimeWatch.