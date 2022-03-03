LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lititz Borough Police Department patrol function is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened around 12:15 PM in the 100 Block of East Main Street when an unknown vehicle struck a legally parked, unoccupied, vehicle.

The vehicle continued traveling eastbound on East Main Street. Police say there is no information available on the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the LBPD at 717-626-6393 or email Tips@LititzPD.org.