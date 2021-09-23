Police investigating shots fired call near UPMC Community Osteopathic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Paxton Township are investigating a shots fire call reported in a neighboring community to UPMC Community Osteopathic in Harrisburg.

Police say they responded to the scene Tuesday around 7 p.m. when a witness reported that a group of two men exchanged gunfire with a second group of men. Reports say both groups then fled the scene following the incident.

Several shell casings were recovered from the scene but no injuries were reported. Residents in the area of Sussex Dr. and S. Arlington Ave are asked to review surveillance video that may have captured suspicious activity on 9/21/21 around 7:00 p.m.