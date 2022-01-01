Police investigating shots fired in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the evening of Friday, Dec. 31.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Yale Street at around 9:20 p.m. to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found that multiple rounds were fired and that one house was struck by one of the bullets. There were no injuries or deaths from the shooting.

Police gathered information throughout the night and have said that this was an isolated incident. The investigation is still ongoing as of Jan. 1.

Anyone with information about this incident is to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You may also submit a tip here.