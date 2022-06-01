UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating the theft of two Yamaha Banshee ATVs.

One of the ATVs is a purple and white 1993 Banshee with Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) JY43GGA02PA050563. The second of the two ATVs is a red and white 1987 Banshee with VIN JY42GU007HC090940.

Both ATVs were stolen from an unlocked building in the 1200 block of South York Street in Mechanicsburg. They were also posted on Facebook Marketplace a few weeks prior to the theft.



Courtesy of Crimestoppers

Any persons with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.