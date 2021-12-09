Police investigating threat against local Kellogg’s plant

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Hempfield Township are investigating a report of a threat at the Kellogg’s plant.

Get the latest local, breaking, and weather news updates and more! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The plant has been in the news, as union workers have been on strike for more than two months. The local union president tells us he wasn’t given specifics about the threat, or who it may be targeting.

For safety, all the workers walking the picket line have gone home. Police say they are wrapping up and clearing out.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 News on-air and online for the latest.