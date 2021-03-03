Police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian crash, close Westbound West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle vs. pedestrian crash has caused a temporary road closure on Westbound West Chocolate Avenue from Ridge Road to Valley Road in Hershey.

Emergency units are on scene. The conditions of those involved in the crash are unknown.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route through Ridge Road to travel north and south at the closure. Eastbound traffic is still able to use West Chocolate Avenue.

