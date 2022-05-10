YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for suspects in a York burglary that happened on Monday.
The West Manchester Township Police Department says they are looking for two men in connection to a burglary on the 2200 block of Carlisle Road.
The two men are believed to be driving an older Chevrolet Suburban LT pulling a 12 foot trailer with lawn equipment.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Dave Keller at 717-792-9514, dkeller@wmtwp.com, or submit a tip via Crimewatch.
