SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are investigating two armed robberies in the area of Mt. Rose Ave.

Spring Garden Police say on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at approximately 11:47 PM, a man robbed the A-Plus Sunoco located at 1300 Mt. Rose Ave. On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at approximately 11:56 PM, a man also robbed the Central Mart located at 1200 Mt. Rose Ave.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police say the suspect wore a clear plastic glove on his right hand and had a black handgun. He is described as a black male with bright hazel eyes, approximately 5′ 9″ to 6′ tall, with a thin build. He was wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, black shoes, and a face mask during both robberies.

Anyone with information about the robbery and/or suspect is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.