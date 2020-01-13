Police: ‘Kidnapping attempts’ post was false information

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say rumors were spread on social media regarding “kidnapping attempts” at Adams County shopping areas.

“While the Pennsylvania State Police always encourages citizens to keep personal safety in mind and to report suspicious behaviors, there are currently no confirmed reports of attempted kidnappings at these locations in Adams County,” state police wrote on their Facebook page Monday.

“If any incident of this kind would occur, the Pennsylvania State Police would inform the public and the media immediately,” police said.

“If anyone has witnessed a crime or suspicious behavior, we encourage you to contact your local police department.”