EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata police are asking for help identifying two suspects who they say used the credit card information belonging to an Ephrata area resident at three Walmart stores.

Police say the suspects purchased 15 visa gift cards for a total value of over $7,500 at three Walmarts in Ephrata, Elverson, and Reading,

Contact Officer Albaugh at 717-738-9200 ext. 263 with any information.